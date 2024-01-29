(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s deputy trade representative, Sarah Bianchi, is joining Evercore ISI this week, taking on a role as senior managing director and chief strategist of international political affairs and public policy, according to a person briefed on the hire.

Bianchi’s move to Evercore takes her back to a firm where she led the US public policy research team before joining the Biden administration in 2021.

The person briefed on the hire spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the move before it was made public.

At the Office of the US Trade Representative, Bianchi worked extensively on policies to transition to green energy, particularly in regard to supply chains for electric vehicles, batteries and critical minerals, and oversaw trading relationships across Asia and Africa.

“We are eager for Sarah to rejoin the platform and believe she will equip clients with a unique perspective, given her significant international trade experience and insights into key areas of the supply chain,” Evercore ISI Director of Research Marc Harris said in a statement, confirming the hire.

Bianchi has held a number of posts in both government and the private sector. She worked for Biden as the head of economic and domestic policy when he served as vice president. She was also a senior adviser to the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware and chair of its Policy Advisory Board. She has also worked for Airbnb and Eton Park Capital Management.

She will also be joining the Center on Global Energy Policy at the Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs to serve as a distinguished visiting fellow working on the intersection of climate change and trade.

