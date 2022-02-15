(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s largest independent hedge funds surfed a rebound in local assets in January amid a surge in foreign inflows.

Funds handily beat their benchmark last month as domestic stocks posted their best month in over a year and the Brazilian real climbed 5%, leading gains among major currencies. Bets on higher U.S. rates also boosted performance, helping fuel a comeback from a year that saw some of the more renowned firms deliver returns that fell short of the CDI benchmark rate used by the industry.

A relevant part of Brazil’s outperformance was tied to a global rotation to value stocks, said Carlos Woelz, a founding partner at hedge fund manager Kapitalo Investimentos in Sao Paulo. “There are cheap companies that will likely deliver significant returns” in a longer run, he said at an event earlier this month.

BlackRock, T. Rowe Grab Brazil Bargains on ‘Extreme’ Value Play

Some locals joined offshore investors piling into local assets: Adam Capital’s flagship fund sold part of its U.S. stock holdings to increase its Brazil exposure.

Still, investors have been voicing concerns on the country’s fiscal trajectory, as President Jair Bolsonaro moves to improve his approval ratings ahead of his re-election bid.

The government’s proposal to forcibly cut fuel taxes is “complete madness,” Verde Asset Management’s Chief Economist Daniel Leichsenring wrote in a note to clients. “At the end, there’s very little remaining of Brazil’s fiscal regime.”

If returns were a standout, the same can’t be said for flows. Redemptions from Brazilian hedge funds picked up in January, with the net outflow totaling 19.4 billion reais ($3.7 billion), the most in at least four years, as climbing interest rates drove investors to seek fixed-income bets.

Here’s what some of Brazil’s top hedge fund managers said in their January letters:

Adam Capital

A more effective monetary policy, discounted stocks and a weakened currency helped lure strong foreign inflows to Brazil despite concerns about politics, tepid growth and potential fiscal deterioration. The fund trimmed part of its long position in U.S. stocks to fund an increase in local-equity holdings.

Adam Macro II FIC fund +1.32%; benchmark CDI rate +0.73%

Link to letter

Bahia Asset Management

Leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has made nods to the center and prospects of “a more moderate Lula” shored up local assets in January. The fund gained with positions that benefit from higher rates in Brazil and is expecting the Selic benchmark rate to reach 12.75%.

Bahia AM Marau FIC fund +1.21%

Link to letter

Ibiuna Investimentos

The rally in emerging-market assets boosted Brazilian stocks and the real last month, but a sustained improvement is unlikely amid fiscal uncertainty. The fund reduced its long position on the U.S. dollar against the real.

Ibiuna Hedge STH FIC fund +1.26%

Link to letter

Kapitalo Investimentos

The Bolsonaro administration’s falling popularity puts focus on potential populist measures, and Kapitalo has been monitoring the debate toward additional stimulus. Fund trimmed long positions in global stocks.

Kapitalo Kappa FIN +2.67%

Link to letter

Legacy Capital

Some global investors have been showing appetite for Brazilian assets following the underperformance seen in past years. Locally, the government remains focused on measures to offset the erosion in the population’s real income amid high inflation.

Legacy Capital FIC FIM +1.40%

Link to letter

SPX Capital

Fund stuck to long positions in Brazil’s breakeven inflation and to its bet the U.S. dollar will rise. Among local stocks, SPX is shorting shares of fintechs and miners.

SPX Nimitz Feeder FIC FIM +2.29%

Link to letter

Verde Asset Management

The scale of populist measures that Bolsonaro’s administration has been signaling is a point of concern despite the positive performance of Brazilian assets in the very short term.

Verde FIC FIM +1.49%

Link to letter

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.