(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s top hedge fund managers are piling into inflation-linked bonds, worried that the government’s bid to reduce fuel prices will worsen the nation’s fiscal outlook and end up keeping consumer prices high for longer.

Firms including Legacy Capital and MAG Investimentos have boosted their holdings of so-called NTN-B bonds -- which pay a fixed interest rate plus inflation -- over the past weeks to cover for the risk of President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration stepping up public spending to boost his popularity ahead of the October election. That’s a trade that was also touted by Adam Capital, Ibiuna Investimentos and SPX Capital over the past month.

“The risk-reward for that trade has become attractive again as the government moves to cut fuel prices,” said Gustavo Pessoa, a founding partner at Legacy in Sao Paulo. “Inflation should remain at high levels globally, while we expect Brazilian economic activity to be strong and the central bank to end its tightening cycle with a 50 basis-point hike this month.”

Earlier this week, the Brazilian federal government announced a proposal to reimburse states for the revenue lost if they agree to slash the so-called ICMS tax on diesel and cooking gas to zero. Concern over the proposal’s fiscal impact sent the real tumbling and swap rates jumping, at a moment when investors are already cautious on potential populist measures ahead of October’s general elections.

Claudio Pires, the chief investment officer at MAG Investimentos, says the NTN-B bonds are attractive as Brazil approaches the end of its monetary tightening cycle. He’s favoring linkers with maturities in 2024 and 2025.

Taming inflation will be a tough task and bringing it from the current 12% year-over-year level to within the central bank’s target range for 2023 would already be a “big win,” according to SPX’s partner Bernardo Meres. For next year, the central bank targets inflation at 3.25%, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 1.5 percentage point.

Here’s what some of the main Brazil hedge funds said in their May monthly letters:

Adam Capital

Funds are long Brazil stocks, while also betting on local inflation-linked bonds and a surge in global rates. Adam also has a smaller long position in US stocks, including banks, and is short the S&P 500 Index.

Adam Macro II FIC fund +0.26% in May; benchmark CDI rate +1.03%

Bahia Asset Management

Fund is expecting two additional 50 basis-point rate hikes from Brazil’s central bank at its next June and August meetings. Current data continue to reinforce view of a high inflation domestic environment.

Bahia AM Marau FIC fund +1.73%

Ibiuna Investimentos

Asset manager said its macro hedge funds resumed a long BRL/USD position, partially hedged by a short position in the benchmark Ibovespa index. Fund remains cautious on domestic assets given uncertainties over Brazil’s fiscal anchor and political noise ahead of elections.

Ibiuna Hedge STH FIC fund +1.23%

Legacy Capital

Fund boosted its bet on NTN-B bonds and is seeking to increase a position that gains from a steepening of Brazil’s swaps rate curve. The worst is probably behind for inflation, but prices will remain under pressure.

Legacy Capital FIC fund +1.26%

SPX Capital

Funds have positions that benefit from higher rates globally -- especially in some emerging markets -- and keep betting on NTN-Bs with medium-term maturities.

SPX Nimitz Feeder FIC fund +1.38%

Verde Asset Management

Brazil stands to benefit from the rally in commodities and the fact that it finds itself at a more advanced stage when it comes to the tightening cycle. However, constant threats to the country’s fiscal rules keep risk premium under pressure.

Verde FIC FIM +1.31%

