Top Brazil Investor Says Lula Needs More Than Words on Fiscal Pledge

(Bloomberg) -- Incipient signs from Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on how he plans to pay for campaign pledges are inspiring caution at one of the nation’s best-known hedge funds.

Verde Asset Management, run by industry veteran Luis Stuhlberger, said Lula needs to prove he’ll be fiscally responsible rather than just promising to do so.

Investors are growing anxious with the lack of concrete plans regarding Lula’s economic strategy. The left-wing leader, elected on Oct. 30 for a third term, has delayed the announcement of a multibillion-dollar spending plan that was initially expected for Monday.

Lula “said during the campaign he’d be fiscally responsible given his track record, and that a spending cap or other legal frameworks wouldn’t be necessary” in order to contain costs, the firm said in an investor note. That guarantee “risks being quite short-lived” if not followed by actions, it added.

Lula’s transition team is working on alternatives that open the door for additional spending in 2023. Options include a constitutional amendment that allows the government to breach the so-called spending cap, a rule limiting the growth of public expenses that is seen by investors as the nation’s main fiscal anchor.

The announcement of the spending plan might happen on Wednesday, according to local media.

The list of social pledges unveiled in a letter last month by the president-elect would cost an amount equal to about 3% of Brazil’s gross domestic product, according to estimates from hedge fund manager SPX Capital.

Verde’s flagship fund built hedges in the local equity market following October gains. It also increased a short position in US stocks through options, and boosted its bet in oil prices.

Verde manages about 35 billion reais ($6.8 billion) and has Credit Suisse Group AG is a minority stakeholder in the firm.

