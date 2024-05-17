(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s largest retail conglomerate Cencosud SA hired banks for its first foray into international bond markets in seven years, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company’s top executives will hold calls with debt investors starting on Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. Cencosud may issue a seven-year dollar bond, they added.

The retailer is evaluating refinancing alternatives that will depend on market conditions, said a spokesperson for the company, without giving details.

New chief executive Rodrigo Larrain will attend some of the calls, according to the people. He assumed his post in March after his predecessor Matias Videla resigned following a fine from Chile’s regulator for using privileged information when building a stake in the company. He has since appealed the fine.

BofA Securities, JPMorgan and Santander have been mandated for the deal.

The Santiago-based retailer posted better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter, with a weak performance in the Argentine market being offset by sales in Chile, Brazil and the US.

The company last sold $1 billion in 10-year bonds in 2017. The notes rose 1.3 cents to trade at 97.9 cents on the dollar Friday, according to Trace data.

Existing dollar notes of Cencosud maturing in 2027 have handed investors a 1.96% return since the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s roughly in-line with a gauge of emerging-market dollar debt.

--With assistance from Christopher DeReza, Andrew Kostic and Eduardo Thomson.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.