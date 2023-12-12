(Bloomberg) -- A top-performing Chinese macro hedge fund expects the nation’s stock market to rally 15% next year as an economic recovery fuels a return of investor confidence.

The CSI 300 benchmark of onshore shares will advance as investors reassess asset prices along with an improvement in the growth outlook, Li Bei, founder of Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, said Tuesday at a Bloomberg Businessweek forum in Shanghai.

Li’s bullish outlook runs counter to pessimism running high in the market, with most investors seeing little reason to buy Chinese equities. The CSI 300 has slid over 11% this year to rank among the world’s worst major equity indexes. A combination of property woes, soft consumption and a corporate earnings downcycle has contributed to the slump.

Fiscal policy has disappointed this year, but this should “reverse” in 2024, she said at the event. Other Chinese assets including the yuan are also expected to benefit from the upturn in economy, according to Li.

This isn’t the first time that Shanghai Banxia Investment has defended the market. Li touted a “once-in-20-year opportunity” to buy stocks in its November monthly report. In August, the fund blamed global capital for sinking stocks, and a month before that it joined a major lender in dismissing a bearish research report on Chinese banks by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Li’s flagship Banxia Macro Fund has lost 22% this year through Dec. 8, but its track record has earned her the reputation of a star manager. Since its 2017 inception, the fund has returned on average 36.5% annually, ranking the best performer among multi-asset funds managing at least 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion), according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co.

Speaking at the same event, Wang Qing, chief economist at Shanghai Chongyang Investment, also predicted a more than 15% gain in the onshore market.

“The weak China’s stock performance this year is due to poor economic conditions,” Wang said. “For next year, we can keep an eye on the property market as it’s the key factor for economic stabilization,” he said, adding that high-dividend stocks may provide investment opportunities in the short to medium term.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.