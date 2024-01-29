(Bloomberg) -- One of the Chinese government’s top political institutions has removed a prominent rocket research chief, adding to the number of apparent purges in Beijing over the past several months.

The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference revoked the membership of Wang Xiaojun during a Monday meeting, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, without specifying a reason.

Wang led the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology from June 2019 through at least mid-2023, but that group now lists someone else — Zhang Zhongyang — as its chief. The institute, affiliated with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., touts itself as the nation’s oldest and largest base for the development, testing and production of missile weapons and launch vehicles, according to its official website.

Wang’s removal from the CPPCC marks the latest sign of turmoil in China’s broader defense establishment. Beijing has now unseated at least 16 senior military figures — including the highest-level defense official since 2017 — in the past six months. Their ousters have been left unexplained by China’s leadership, but come amid reports of graft probes in the People’s Liberation Army, and the Rocket Force in particular.

Wang, who obtained a Ph.D. in rocket engine from the National University of Defense Technology, had received multiple awards for his contribution to the space sector. In an opinion published by the Communist Party’s mouthpiece People’s Daily last February, Wang vowed that his institute would “forge the soul of loyalty” and “more closely rally” behind the party’s leadership with President Xi Jinping at the core.

