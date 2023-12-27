(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference voted to revoke the membership of three aerospace and defense industry executives Wednesday, according to state broadcaster China Central Television.

The CPPCC, an influential political advisory body, decided at a chairperson’s council meeting to revoke the qualifications of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp chairman Wu Yansheng; China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp. executive Wang Changqing; and China North Industries Group Corp. chairman Liu Shiquan.

The CPPCC actions come as President Xi Jinping continues to overhaul the country’s military leadership. In October, China removed former defense minister Li Shangfu without explanation after just seven months in the post.

In August, China also replaced the two most-senior leaders in the People’s Liberation Army’s Rocket Force.

The CPPCC submitted the decision to the Fifth Standing Committee meeting for approval, CCTV reported.

--With assistance from Foster Wong and Josh Xiao.

