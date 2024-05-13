(Bloomberg) -- Senior South Korean and Chinese diplomats are set to hold their first talks in Beijing in some six years, with US policies on semiconductor exports and North Korea’s atomic ambitions likely to dominate the encounter.

One of the top items on the agenda for South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and counterpart Wang Yi will be laying the groundwork for a trilateral summit with Japan expected later this month in Seoul.

Cho left for Beijing on Monday, and talks are expected later in the day. The last time a South Korean foreign minister visited Beijing was in 2017, though Wang met former South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin in Busan in November 2023.

The trilateral summits have been on hold since 2019 due to the pandemic and political tensions. China has been feeling pressure as Japan and South Korea moved closer to Washington in recent years. The US and its two key allies in Asia have raised their security cooperation to some of the highest levels in decades, largely because of concern about North Korea’s behavior and China becoming more assertive militarily.

Read More: US Commander Warns China Fast Becoming More Aggressive in Region

Speaking to reporters before his departure, Cho said the meeting with Wang will be crucial to creating a “new momentum” for relations between South Korea and China, Yonhap News reported.

Cho is expected to ask China to use its influence on North Korea to rein in Kim Jong Un’s nuclear ambitions. China has been North Korea’s biggest benefactor for years, providing a lifeline that has kept its economy afloat.

Seoul has accused North Korea of accelerating its weapons development in recent years and sending munitions to Russia for its war on Ukraine in return for food, raw materials and parts for arms manufacturing. South Korean officials say the cooperation could increase Kim’s threat to the region. Pyongyang and Moscow have denied the accusations about their trade activities.

The meeting of foreign ministers also takes place under the shadow of an intensifying US-China rivalry for chip supremacy.

Washington has imposed a wall of restrictions to deny Beijing access to the latest semiconductors, and the Biden administration is enlisting its partners to adopt export controls on sophisticated equipment needed to make the most advanced chips.

South Korea has the biggest market share of memory chips in China and it is the second largest provider of silicon wafers for Chinese firms after Japan, according to a February report from the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy.

On the economic front, data this year showed that exports to the US overtook China as the biggest market for South Korean goods abroad for the first time in two decades.

The upcoming summit will be the first major test on diplomatic front for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as he tries to maintain the momentum for the remaining three years of his term after suffering a major defeat in parliamentary elections last month.

Read More: Global Chips Battle Intensifies With $81 Billion Subsidy Surge

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.