(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of one of China’s best-performing stocks this year said he was “saddened” by the arrogance of a fund manager at the country’s influential Ping An Asset Management Co.

Loctek Ergonomic Technology’s Xiang Lehong said he won’t welcome investments from Ping An Asset Management Co. because its young fund managers are “full of themselves and do not do their homework,” according to an open letter published Saturday. Xiang, who published the comments on his Weibo page, went on to describe the “condescending and patronizing” tone of Ping An Asset’s Zhang Liang during a recent conference call.

Shares of Shenzhen-listed Loctek, which makes standing desks and monitor stands, have nearly quadrupled this year to beat all but 29 of the 2,300-odd companies on the Shenzhen Composite Index. Profits rose 190% in the first half, helped by a shift to cross border e-commerce channels, according to a filing last week. The shares fell 2.2% Monday from an all-time high, after gaining 20% on Friday.

“Enough-- if Loctek needs to plead and beg for you to invest in us, then I’d rather not have you invest at all,” Xiang wrote in the open letter. “Why are funds only interested in our company after the shares have rallied, and only asking questions at our headquarters instead of counting crates and cars at our factory gates?” he said.

A representative for Ping An Asset declined to comment when reached by phone on Monday. The firm managed about 3.3 trillion yuan ($480 billion) at the end of 2019, according to its website.

