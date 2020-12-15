(Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dived almost 10% Wednesday after disclosing it’s looking into local reports about the surprise resignation of a top executive.

China’s largest chipmaker said in a stock exchange filing it’s checking in with co-Chief Executive Officer Liang Mong Song after online media outlets circulated a resignation letter they said originated with the industry veteran. It said it was trying to reach Liang to clarify his intentions, without elaborating. Shares dropped 7.2% in Shanghai at 9:46 a.m. after trading as much as 9.8% lower. Its stock was suspended from trading in Hong Kong.

SMIC is at the heart of Beijing’s intention to build a world-class semiconductor industry and wean itself off a reliance on U.S. chip technology. Washington has imposed restrictions on exports after labeling the company a national security threat.

