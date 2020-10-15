(Bloomberg) -- Ray McGuire, one of Citigroup Inc.’s top investment bankers, is leaving the firm as he takes the first steps toward a run to become mayor of New York City.

McGuire on Thursday will open an account with the city’s Campaign Finance Board, said Lupe Todd-Medina, a spokeswoman for his campaign. That step will give his campaign the ability to raise funds from donors and hire more staff, Todd-Medina said.

McGuire, one of the most senior Black executives on Wall Street, has been rumored to be interested in a mayoral run for months. And he’s recently been more publicly vocal about some of his beliefs, including ideas on how to reform education systems in low-income and minority communities as well as the need for better health care in such areas.

“Service is an important and necessary part of my journey and it should be an important and necessary part of all our journeys,” McGuire said at an Economic Club of New York event in June. “Wherever I think I can be best and most highly effective, that’s the path that I will follow.”

