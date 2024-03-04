(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s David Livingstone said his firm’s underwriters and dealmakers have seen a pick-up in activity this year as corporate chiefs around the world have adjusted to higher interest rates.

The Wall Street giant is beginning to see “green shoots” of merger-and-acquisition activity emerging, according to Livingstone, who was named Citigroup’s chief client officer last year in Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser’s broad overhaul of the company. He previously led the company’s business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“If you look at the beginning of this year it’s been a very very busy period, particularly in debt capital markets,” Livingstone said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Treasurers have taken the opportunity of a bit more clarity on interest rates to fund and take advantage of liquidity.”

The recent flurry of activity is at odds with the dearth of dealmaking and capital markets activity that defined recent quarters, as many companies sought to stay on the sidelines with central banks around the world ratcheting up interest rates. At Citigroup, total investment banking fees slumped a further 11% in 2023 to $2.71 billion.

Citigroup recently agreed to add JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Viswas Raghavan to head up the firm’s newly formed banking division, which includes the firm’s dealmakers and underwriters as well as corporate and commercial banking. Citigroup has long lagged JPMorgan in the league tables for investment banking.

“Vis will be in charge of our investment banking, corporate banking, commercial banking activities and I think it is a statement of our ambition in all of those areas to have someone of Vis’s quality and stature,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone said he sees the most opportunity for increased activity in the US, where economic output is strong and stock market valuations have risen. The UK, on the other hand, has seen labor productivity recover more slowly, he said.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is expected to lay out the government’s plans for bolstering the UK economy when he unveils the budget later this week. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is contending with weak economic output that has plagued Britain since the last financial crisis: Bloomberg Economics has found that hourly labor productivity in the UK is 24% below where it would be had it maintained its trend from back then.

“The UK retains all of its attractive features, time zone, language, law, all of those things, but it can’t rely on those forever,” Livingstone said. “Therefore, it needs to keep up this pace of structural reform in the economy to get growth back.”

