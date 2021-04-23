(Bloomberg) -- The country’s top civil servant will testify on Monday to a parliamentary panel about the collapsed lender Greensill Capital’s links to the government, the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs committee said.

U.K. Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will be asked about “the effectiveness of the relevant legislation and codes of conduct in ensuring government business is conducted ethically and with propriety,” the panel said Friday in an emailed statement.

“The committee will also look at specific issues concerning the relationship between Greensill, current and former ministers, and senior civil servants,” it said. “This will include Lex Greensill’s exact role in Number 10, potential conflicts of interest for civil servants and ministers, and current investigations into second jobs.”

