(Bloomberg) -- State-owned Coal India Ltd. reported a nearly 13% jump in its second-quarter profit after an unexpected increase in electricity demand boosted sales of the nation’s dominant fuel.

Profit for the three months through September rose to 68 billion rupees ($816 million), the Kolkata-based company said in a filing on Friday. The profit is a second-quarter record, surpassing average analyst estimate of 52.9 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

The quarter witnessed an unusual surge in power demand, mainly due to poor rains driving an up-tick in the use of air conditioners and irrigation pumps. At the same time, floods in some areas stifled hydropower output, further increasing reliance on coal for generation. The company’s first price increase in five years for contract supplies helped offset an increase in staff costs.

The company has seen a sharp jump in earnings over the past two years, led by a post-pandemic economic revival as well as by scorching summers that boosted the use of coal, which generates about 70% of India’s electricity.

Other income, mainly interest on bank deposits, rose 13% over the year to about 20 billion rupees. Salary expenses rose almost 8% during the quarter, after a January agreement with the unions to increase the base pay of non-executive staff for five years, starting retroactively from July 2021.

Coal India, which accounts for about 80% of the nation’s domestic output of the fuel, saw production and shipments during the period jump 13% over the year.

