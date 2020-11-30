(Bloomberg) -- The world’s top cocoa growers have hit back at Hershey Co. for sourcing beans through the New York market with an order to suspend all the company’s sustainability efforts, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg.

Ivory Coast and Ghana have canceled all of the programs the company is involved in directly or indirectly, Yves Kone, managing director of Ivorian regulator Le Conseil du Cafe-Cacao and Joseph Boahen Aidoo, chief executive of the Ghana Cocoa Board, said in the Nov. 30 letter seen by Blomberg. Companies running programs on behalf of Hershey will also barred from operating them.

Hershey took the unusual step of directly sourcing a large amount of cocoa through the ICE Futures U.S. exchange instead of buying in the physical market. The massive trade upended the New York market, a move Ivory Coast and Ghana said was intended to avoid the $400 premium they charge, the so-called Living Income Differential they say will help improve farmers’ income.

“The Living Income Differential (LID) was put in place to protect the Ivorian and Ghanaian farmer who has been on the losing end in the global cocoa supply chain,” Kone and Aidoo said in the letter. “The conspiracy and machinations by your company to evade the payment of the LID demonstrates your passive commitment to improve the incomes of three million West African cocoa farmers.”

Failure to comply with the order means companies can have their license to operate in the countries withdrawn, according to the letter, confirmed by the Ivorian regulator. Fiifi Boafo, a spokesman for the Ghana Cocoa Board, could not immediately comment when reached by phone. Heshey didn’t return calls or an email seeking comment.

In a separate statement, the regulators said they had withdrawn from industry group Cocoa Merchants Association of America for “condoning and conniving with American companies against poor West African farmers.” They also added that they were currently reviewing their membership to the Federation of Cocoa Commerce in London.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.