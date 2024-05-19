(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Republic of Congo’s army stopped an attempted coup d’etat, military spokesman Sylvain Ekenge said on national television Sunday, that included an attack on the residence of Vital Kamerhe, a prominent politician.

Kamerhe, who has held several top positions in Congo’s government and is a candidate for president of the National Assembly, was unharmed in Sunday’s attack on his residence, his spokesman, Michel Moto Muhima, said on social media platform X. One assailant and two police guards died in the confrontation in the capital Kinshasa, Muhima added.

Military spokesman Ekenge said the attack by domestic and foreign forces was quickly subdued. He offered no other details. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the account on X.

Kinshasa-based media Actualite.cd reported that self-exiled politician Christian Malanga and his New Zaire movement appeared to be behind the attacks, citing a live video stream on Malanga’s Facebook page.

In the video, Malanga is seen at the entrance to the offices of President Felix Tshisekedi, wearing camouflage with the Zairean flag. Zaire was the previous name of Congo under longtime dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who was overthrown in 1997. There’s been no comment so far from Tshisekedi.

At least three armed men in Malanga’s live stream video had American flag patches on their uniforms. Bloomberg could not immediately verify the information.

Washington’s ambassador to Congo, Lucy Tamlyn said on X, that she was “shocked by the events of this morning and very concerned by reports of American citizens allegedly involved.”

“We will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any US citizen involved,” she added.

Neither Kamerhe nor his party’s head Billy Kambale answered multiple phone calls and messages Sunday.

Kamerhe has been a powerful player in the country’s politics for nearly 20 years. He helped lead former President Joseph Kabila’s first election campaign in 2006, after which he first became National Assembly head. Kamerhe then ran for president against his former boss in 2011, finishing third.

He became Tshisekedi’s chief of staff after an agreement in 2018 that was supposed to let Kamerhe run for president in 2023.

That deal was derailed by a corruption investigation that saw Kamerhe convicted of participating in the theft of more than $50 million from infrastructure projects. His conviction was overturned in 2022, and he became deputy prime minister for the economy last year, in the lead up to Tshisekedi’s reelection in December.

(Updates with details and US response to allegations of American citizen’s involvement.)

