(Bloomberg) -- A select group of congressional leaders on Tuesday will hear from administration officials about classified documents found in the possession of President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, people familiar with the matter said.

Members of Congress from both parties have been calling for such briefings. The Justice Department has appointed special counsels to investigate how records with classification markings ended up at private residences of Biden and Trump.

The 4 p.m. private briefing at the Capitol is for the so-called “Gang of Eight” lawmakers who have the most access to the nation’s secrets. That includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as well as the top Republicans and Democrats on the intelligence committees in both chambers.

The meeting will occur hours before the first appearance Wednesday morning of Attorney General Merrick Garland in front of the new Congress at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he likely will be asked questions about the documents.

Since November, batches of a few classified records or pages with such markings were found in Biden’s Delaware home and former office. That followed the recovery under subpoena of hundreds of documents from Trump Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August.

Earlier this month, government officials searched for classified documents at Pence’s Indiana home and Washington office, after others were found by his lawyers.

--With assistance from Chris Strohm.

