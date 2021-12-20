(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s top judges ruled in favor of Venezuela’s Juan Guaido, paving the way for the opposition leader to assert control over more than $1 billion of gold stored in the Bank of England’s vaults.

The Supreme Court accepted the U.K.’s “clear and unequivocal recognition” of Guaido as president, in a ruling on Monday. The judges however, said a lower court will still need to consider whether Venezuelan court decisions should also be taken into account in deciding who ultimately controls the gold.

The long-running case has been heard by multiple U.K. courts since Venezuela’s central bank sued the BOE for access to the bullion, saying it was urgently needed in a joint effort with the United Nations Development Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opposition has said that if it gets control of the bullion, it plans to safeguard the gold for the time being, as part of Guaido’s efforts to secure Venezuela’s financial assets abroad.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.