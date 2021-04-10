(Bloomberg) --

A divided U.S. Supreme Court eased California’s curbs on at-home religious services, adding to a line of orders that have freed worshipers from state and local restrictions designed to stem the Covid-19 pandemic.

The justices, in a 5-4 order issued late Friday night, sided with two Northern Californians who said they wanted to resume hosting weekly Bible studies and communal worship for eight to 12 people. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent.

California officials urged the high court to stay its hand, saying the state was already poised to ease its restrictions because of the falling number of Covid-19 cases and an increase in vaccinations.

The Supreme Court in February let indoor services resume in most of California at 25% capacity. That order didn’t directly affect the state’s separate restrictions on private gatherings.

The residents in the latest case, Jeremy Wong and Karen Busch, live in Santa Clara County, which has a state designation as Tier 3, meaning indoor gatherings can’t involve more than three households. Under revised California rules set to take effect April 15, indoor gatherings in Tier 3 counties will be capped at 25 people, with no limit on the number of households.

Wong and Busch argued that their constitutional religious rights were being violated because the rules treated at-home worship services less favorably than gatherings in commercial establishments, including bars, nail salons and bowling alleys.

The state said its rules were religiously neutral, applying to non-religious gatherings as well. Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, argued that private gatherings pose a particular health risk because of the prospect of prolonged conversations among those gathered, and the likelihood than homes will be smaller and less well ventilated than commercial facilities.

The case is Tandon v. Newsom, 20A151.

