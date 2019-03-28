(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court halted the scheduled execution of a Buddhist man in Texas who said the state was violating his religious rights by barring him from having a spiritual adviser in the death chamber.

The justices granted Patrick Henry Murphy’s bid to block to his lethal injection unless the state allows a Buddhist spiritual adviser to be with him. Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch said they would have allowed the execution to go forward.

The execution had been scheduled for Thursday.

Murphy said Texas would allow a Christian cleric, or possibly a Muslim imam, in the death chamber for the execution. The only chaplains permitted in the death chamber by the state are those who either work for or have been approved by the state’s Department of Criminal Justice. Texas said its policy is religiously neutral.

The order marked a shift for the court, which last month voted 5-4 to let Alabama execute a Muslim man without his imam. Writing for the four dissenters in that case, Justice Elena Kagan said the majority decision was “profoundly wrong” because the state would have allowed a Christian chaplain in the death chamber.

The Alabama decision drew criticism in part because the Supreme Court under Chief Justice John Roberts has repeatedly protected the religious freedoms of Christians in other contexts.

A federal appeals court had said Murphy waited too long to make his request for a spiritual adviser. Murphy, whose execution date was set in November, lodged his request with prison officials on Feb. 28 and didn’t raise the issue in court until March 20, the panel said.

Murphy, 57, was sentenced to death for his role in the 2000 murder of police officer Aubrey Hawkins. Murphy was part of a group of seven inmates who escaped from a Texas prison and killed Hawkins during a robbery. Courts separately rejected his argument that he should spared because he was serving as a lookout and didn’t pull the trigger.

Murphy had previously been convicted of sexual assault.

