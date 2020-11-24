(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court granted a Democratic request for five extra days to respond to one of two lingering Republican appeals challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that extended the deadline for mail ballots to be received.

The high court action, which came without comment, means Democrats can file simultaneous responses on Nov. 30 in both cases.

The cases, which involve about 10,000 ballots that arrived after Election Day, have lost much, if not all, of their practical significance in light of Joe Biden’s victory in the state by more than 80,000 votes. Pennsylvania certified Biden’s win Tuesday.

