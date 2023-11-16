(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s top court struck down one of the main sources of revenue in President Gustavo Petro’s 2022 tax bill, leaving the government with a hole in its finances.

The fiscal reform approved by congress last year banned oil and coal producers from deducting royalty payments from their corporate tax liability. The court said in a statement that this article violated the constitution by breaching principles of tax equity and by increasing the burden in a way that was “confiscatory”.

That had been expected to raise an average of 3.2 trillion pesos ($780 million) per year over the next decade. That’s equivalent to 0.2%-0.3% of gross domestic product, according to an estimate by Barclays Capital Inc.

In response, President Gustavo Petro ordered Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla to “cut the budget of all three branches of power”, according to a post on his X account.

The law imposed a higher levy for companies that pay royalties in money — mostly coal companies — as opposed to those that do so in specie, as is usual for producers of crude.

The Colombian Association of Miners had said not being able to deduct royalties “compromised the viability” of many projects. In an August statement, the association said that with the measure alone, on average, a coal operation would have to pay more than 140% of their profits in levies, up from 88% now.

Fiscal Blow

The court’s decision leaves the nation short a large slice of the 20 trillion pesos in annual revenue it intended to raise with the tax reform.

“Compliance with the fiscal rule is already at risk,” said Oliver Pardo, the head of the fiscal observatory at Bogota’s Javeriana University. “This just adds to the tension,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect the fiscal rule will be met next year.

The Andean nation is targeting a central government fiscal deficit of 4.3% of GDP for this year, with a small increase next year to 4.5% of GDP.

(Updates with Petro’s comment in 4th paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the expected revenue of the article overturned by the court.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.