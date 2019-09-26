(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder came out in defense of the firm’s management as the Swiss bank conducts a probe into the surveillance of former wealth management head Iqbal Khan.

“As the largest shareholder of Credit Suisse, we believe management has the responsibility to protect the company’s assets, clients and all stakeholders,” said David Herro, deputy chairman of Harris Associates. “This includes making sure employment contracts are followed by employees who are leaving the company. We are fully supportive of CS’s management actions taking any legal steps necessary to protect the company and think it would be damaging to CS and it’s stakeholders to lose any member of senior management over this issue.”

Credit Suisse’s board is set to decide on the fate of top executives implicated in the ordeal early next week, people familiar with the matter said Thursday. The bank is conducting a probe to find out who was responsible for one of the bank’s most embarrassing scandals in recent years.

The bank hired a private investigation firm to shadow its former employee because of fears he would poach former colleagues after deciding to move to UBS Group AG.

Oswald Gruebel, who led both Credit Suisse and UBS, said in an interview with Schweizer Illustrierte that the bank should fire Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam if reports on the situation prove accurate.

