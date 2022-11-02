(Bloomberg Government) -- A senior House Democrat is demanding answers from the U.S. Capitol Police about protection for members of Congress after a hammer-wielding assailant broke into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and attacked her husband.

House Administration Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) asked Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger to answer for the department in a Nov. 1 letter obtained by Bloomberg Government. In it, Lofgren said the break-in and assault that put Paul Pelosi in the hospital “raise significant questions about security protections for Members of Congress, particularly those in the presidential line of succession.”

The bevy of questions come as the Capitol Police announced Wednesday the opening of an internal review investigating why no one was actively monitoring cameras watching Pelosi’s home when the assailant broke in. The department said in a statement that the cameras are not actively monitored when Pelosi is in Washington with her security detail, as she was during the attack. The department has access to roughly 1,800 cameras in its command center.

Lofgren, whose committee oversees the Capitol Police, rehashed past concerns with the department’s ability to asses and mitigate risks. Her dozens of questions to Manger included what, if any, emergency protocols exist for the homes of lawmakers in the presidential line of succession. She also asked whether Capitol Police have taken action on her panel’s requested plans to create field offices in San Francisco and Tampa, Fla. to deal with increased threats.

Lofgren raised further concerns about the Capitol Police’s ability to coordinate, referencing an offer from the FBI to have Capitol Police officers who were detailed in San Francisco and Tampa assigned as task force officers to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces, which investigate threats to lawmakers.

“Is that accurate?” Lofgren wrote. “If so, why did the USCP decline this offer?” Lofgren’s questions point to larger concerns about the Capitol Police’s ability to keep lawmakers and their families safe as threats against members have skyrocketed. Lawmakers faced approximately 9,625 threats in 2021, according to Capitol Police data, a dramatic increase from prior years.

Lofgren cited that estimate in the letter, as well as the department’s reporting that Pelosi receives the most threats of any member of Congress.

Threats Escalating

National Terrorism Advisory System bulletins and other alerts have warned since February 2021 that “calls for violence by domestic violent extremists directed at democratic institutions, political candidates, party offices, election events, and election workers will likely increase,” Lofgren cited in the letter.

Given that, Lofgren asked whether Capitol Police have a plan of action or a request to extend coverage to the spouses and other family members of the congressional leaders in the presidential line of succession.

“If not, why not?” she asked.

Lofgren noted of the thousands of threats, “only 217 cases were presented to the various United States Attorney’s offices for prosecution.” Overall, 27 cases, less than one-third of one percent of all threats, were accepted for prosecution, she said in the letter.

The California Democrat also asked how many of the threats and cases presented for prosecution involved “congressional leaders in the presidential line of succession, respectively?”

In a Monday statement, Pelosi said her husband Paul Pelosi “is making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

