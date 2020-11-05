(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins will be departing from the central bank in December, before her term officially ends next year.

“The end of the year provides for an appropriate time for me to leave the Bank, so that I can explore the next chapter in my career,” Wilkins said Thursday in a press release. “It also enables Governor Macklem and the Board to move forward in solidifying the team that will manage the economy through recovery and achieve the longer-term goals of the Bank.”

Wilkins’ final day will be Dec. 9 which coincides with the last interest rate decision of 2020. She will be stepping down before her 7-year term officially expires May 1.

Wilkins started her career at the central bank in 2001 and was appointed senior deputy governor in 2014 under Stephen Poloz. She was the first female to hold the position at the bank and she is currently the only woman on the six-person governing council, which is responsible for making the bank’s rate decisions.

The bank officially started the search for Wilkins’ replacement on Wednesday with a job posting on the website of recruiting firm Boyden.

The recruitment process has begun and will take several months to complete, Rebecca Spence, media relations consultant at the bank, said in an email, adding Wilkins’ duties between when she leaves and when her replacement arrives will be reassigned to other members of the Governing Council.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.