(Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis’s campaign is banking that their early strategy to build a robust ground game in Iowa will help them even as frigid weather calls into question voter turnout in Monday’s first-in-the-nation Republican caucus.

The Florida governor is facing off with ex-President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley on Monday, where temperatures are expected to be below zero after a barrage of snow blanketed the state in the crucial closing days before the caucus.

“For an unprecedented weather event, I think we’re the best equipped to handle that,” DeSantis deputy campaign manager David Polyansky said at an event hosted by Bloomberg News in Des Moines. “When it’s -17 degrees, you’ve got to be able to run the ball and block and tackle, and we’re damn good at that.”

DeSantis visited all 99 of Iowa’s counties in a strategy made famous by the state’s longtime Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley. Still, polls show DeSantis trailing Trump by a wide margin with some surveys showing him slipping behind Haley into third place. The Florida governor has staked his fortunes on performing well in Iowa.

Polyansky pointed to DeSantis’s grassroots operation, which they say is more indicative of success than polling.

“We’ve got 1,600 caucus captains in place,” he said. “It’s a pretty significant undertaking, and when it’s -17 or -20, or whatever it is, that’s a huge advantage.”

High temperatures across Iowa Monday will only be -5F to 0, said Marc Chenard, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center. But that is only part of the story: With wind chills thrown in it will feel much worse — close to -30F while the sun is shining and -40F after it sets, he said. National Weather Service data shows there has never been a colder Iowa caucus night than what’s forecast for Jan. 15, according to the Associated Press, prompting questions about how turnout might be affected.

Haley moved her three campaign events of the day online, while Never Back Down, the top super PAC allied with DeSantis, postponed two of its events scheduled for the day. DeSantis’s campaign still held an event Friday morning that drew a relatively large crowd, despite the frigid air, heavy winds and snowy roads. The governor is also expected to speak with volunteers this afternoon at his Urbandale campaign office.

“When you get 75 to 100 people that show up in these temperatures this morning, in these conditions, and they go because they want to hear and see that candidate? Yes, it is resonating and that is a closing message,” Polyansky said.

