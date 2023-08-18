(Bloomberg) -- A $17 billion wipeout of risky Credit Suisse bonds in March held a silver lining for a top exchange-traded fund as it helped to spur curiosity in an asset class that was off the radar for many investors.

While the total writedown of the Swiss lender’s additional tier 1 notes raised concerns for buyers of that sort of security, it also “opened the door” for others who hadn’t previously paid much attention to the debt, said Paul Syms, head of EMEA ETF fixed income and commodity product management at Invesco Ltd.

“We spent a reasonable amount of time helping clients understand the asset class,” he said in an interview.

Assets in Invesco’s AT1 ETF, the largest of its kind, dropped by a quarter to their lowest level in two years around the time of the wipeout, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Swiss regulators sparked pandemonium in March with their ruling that UBS Group AG’s emergency takeover of Credit Suisse should come with a complete writedown of its AT1s. The decision inflicted the biggest losses yet seen for the $240 billion European market for the riskiest type of bank debt.

Scared Investors

Just like the bonds it tracks, the ETF is yet to return to levels last seen before Credit Suisse’s demise and the downfall or Silicon Valley Bank in March, another event that spooked investors, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fund, which invests only in US dollar-denominated AT1s, also known as contingent convertible bonds, now has $1.2 billion of assets. It had clawed back most of those it lost at the time of the Credit Suisse wipeout within two months, before suffering another outflow in early June. Syms declined to comment on the specific outflow.

The fund grew more than thirty-fold between 2018 and 2021, as ultra-low yields led investors to hunt for yield in riskier corners of the bond market. The fund’s most active day of trading came in the immediate aftermath the Credit Suisse writedown.

“Things were volatile at a time when quite an unexpected event had occurred but we tracked the index pretty well over that period,” said Syms. “Valuations in AT1s are reasonably attractive now - there’s something to be found there.”

