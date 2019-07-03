(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s steepest pick-up in inflation won’t persuade Poland to abandon record-low interest rates. It may not even trigger a hawkish comment from its increasingly accommodative central bank chief.

While price growth has quickened this year more than anywhere else in the bloc and stands at a six-year high, it remains within the bank’s tolerance range. Backed by a more dovish outlook for monetary policy from the world’s major economies, Governor Adam Glapinski has repeatedly said borrowing costs are likely to remain where they are until his term ends in 2022.

All analysts surveyed by Bloomberg predict the Monetary Policy Council will keep the benchmark at 1.5% on Wednesday -- where it’s been for more than four years.

“Inflation is heading north -- that’s a fact,” said Grzegorz Ogonek, an economist at Banco Santander SA in Warsaw. But “we’re not facing any alarm scenario that would require a rate increase. The MPC’s cautious and patient policy has turned out to be right.”

Eastern Europe’s most hawkish nations have also held back from raising interest rates of late. The Czech central bank left borrowing costs unchanged last week, while Romania is expected to follow suit on Thursday.

For Poland, there are grounds to stand pat.

Risks to economic expansion beyond its borders persist in the form of U.S.-China trade tensions and Brexit. It may be tricky to raise interest rates as the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank move toward the opposition direction

Even with Polish inflation accelerating toward 3% this year and 3.5% in 2020, a majority on the MPC says rates shouldn’t be raised if the economy slows. The current 5% clip is likely to ease into next year as the effect of pre-election stimulus fades

Derivatives investors don’t see an interest-rate hike on the horizon -- in fact, they’re pricing in a greater chance of a cut. The prolonged pause in borrowing costs -- alongside limited supply -- is likely to continue boosting the popularity of local-currency bonds.

On Wednesday, eyes will be on updates of the central bank’s projections for the economy and consumer prices, though they’re also unlikely to change the monetary-policy stance. Analysts will also look for further signs of bickering within the 10-member policy panel over the outlook for interest rates, some of which don’t agree with Glapinski’s hands-off stance.

“The MPC has been more tolerant toward higher inflation and as long as it doesn’t top 3.5% permanently, forming a majority for a hike could be difficult,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millenium SA in Warsaw. “There are no imbalances in the economy and rates continue to support economic growth.”

--With assistance from Barbara Sladkowska.

To contact the reporters on this story: Dorota Bartyzel in Warsaw at dbartyzel@bloomberg.net;Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw at akrajewski4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Andrea Dudik at adudik@bloomberg.net, Andrew Langley, Wojciech Moskwa

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.