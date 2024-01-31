(Bloomberg) -- Chemicals linked to severe health issues including cancer, infertility, birth defects and immune system disruptions are everywhere and no one is safe from them — not even top politicians, according to a campaign advocating for a European Union-wide ban.

Former vice-presidents of the European Commission including Frans Timmermans and the current environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius took part in the campaign, which tested EU officials’ blood for per- and polyfluorinated chemicals, also known as PFAS or forever chemicals. The toxic substances were found in all tested individuals, with five politicians exceeding what are deemed safe levels.

“They invade our environment, home-grown vegetables, fish, and our bodies, where they persist forever,” Timmermans said in a statement. “We must stop all emissions of this legalized garbage — we call on Europe to fully ban the use of these chemicals.”

Some forever chemicals are banned in the EU, while the use of others is strictly regulated, but five EU countries are advocating for a ban on around 10,000 PFAS. The chemical industry that produces them opposes the proposals and argues there are often no good alternatives, although some manufacturers in the clothing sector have started to come up with solutions.

The fashion industry has long relied on PFAS to, for example, make products like raincoats, boots and backpacks resistant to water and stains. Labeling has been vague so far, meaning consumers often have a hard time figuring out what they’re buying.

“Chemical pollution is a widespread problem in Europe but there are also significant opportunities to improve the situation,” said Leena Ylä-Mononen, the Executive Director of the European Environment Agency. “We should manage the risks of chemicals in groups, promote chemicals that are safe and sustainable by design, and phase out the most harmful substances.”

The European Environmental Bureau and ChemSec, the two non-profits behind the campaign, argue there is no safe level of PFAS. Major pollution scandals in certain regions of Italy, France, the Netherlands and Belgium have found people’s exposure to chemicals was 100 times higher there than average. But campaigners say everyone is exposed.

“The only way to deal with this crisis is to regulate these chemicals as a group, which should happen with the current EU restriction proposal,” said ChemSec executive director Anne-Sofie Bäckar. “Luckily, there are safer alternatives already available for most PFAS uses.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.