Top EV Exec Says ‘No Regrets’ Is the Best Advice He Ever Got

(Bloomberg Markets) -- Hongdi “Brian” Gu, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive, has been vice chairman and president of electric vehicle startup XPeng Inc. since 2018. Here he divulges some off-duty habits and preferences to Bloomberg TV’s Francine Lacqua, co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

What’s your morning routine?

Black coffee, lots of reading, and emails.

What is something you’ve tried for the first time recently?

My family started taking Thai kickboxing lessons together. I have to say it is a very good cardio workout, while you also learn how to fight.

Who’s your favorite new emerging musical artist?

I’m not familiar with emerging artists. My favorite musicians, like Mayday and Jay Chou, are established but still producing beautiful new songs.

What’s your favorite mode of transportation?

I drive an XPeng P7 Wing edition in China. Love that car.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently?

I reread the book Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein—a very interesting and useful book that you can apply to work and personal life.

What’s the best show you’ve streamed recently?

I watched Don’t Look Up on Netflix. Quite entertaining, and you can’t help compare the storyline to the world today under the pandemic.

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Skiing in Japan has been a favorite annual family event for us. I really miss the powder snow and hope we can go back there soon.

What living or historical person do you truly admire?

Leonardo da Vinci, for his relentless curiosity and vast accomplishments in life.

What’s the best advice you’ve gotten?

“Always have faith in your own ability and leave no regrets.” This is the first advice I received when I started my first job on Wall Street. It has been a helpful reminder throughout my career.

If you were 20, what business would you get into?

Biotech and data sciences. I think we are entering a period of explosive growth in life science discoveries. Personalized medicine aided by big-data tools will transform health care fundamentally.

