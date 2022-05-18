Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    May 18, 2022

    Top fertilizer maker CF Industries sees two years of high prices

    Elizabeth Elkin, Bloomberg News

    Soybeans during a harvest on a farm near Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Brazilian farmers are having trouble getting fertilizer for the next soybean crop after top-supplier Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a blow to producers already dealing with surging costs.

    Soybeans during a harvest on a farm near Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday, March 4, 2022. Brazilian farmers are having trouble getting fertilizer for the next soybean crop after top-supplier Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a blow to producers already dealing with surging costs. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

     

    In more bad news for farmers, a fertilizer that’s key for corn production will remain expensive for at least two years.

    That’s according to CF Industries Holdings Inc., the world’s largest nitrogen fertilizer company. Prices have been skyrocketing as the war in Ukraine puts a large portion of the world’s fertilizer supplies at risk, since Russia is major producer. Costs of production are also skyrocketing with inputs like European natural gas rising on a potential fuel crunch. It’s all contributing to worries about food inflation, since fertilizer shortfalls could lead to smaller harvests.

    However, CF isn’t seeing farmers shy away from buying in the US just yet, said senior vice president of sales and market development Bert Frost.

    “We don’t see demand destruction,” Frost said at a conference in New York on Wednesday. “We see demand deferral.”

    If farmers aren’t applying maximum fertilizer, they’re “just not that intelligent,” as crop prices are soaring, he said. If US farmers don’t buy all the nitrogen the company has, the company can ship it elsewhere, he said.