England’s top football players will stop taking the knee as a sign of anti-racism before every match as a new season begins this week.

The Premier League announced Wednesday that players will make the gesture at specific moments throughout the season, including the opening round of matches, as well as games dedicated to the League’s ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign.

“We have decided to select significant moments to take the knee during the season to highlight our unity against all forms of racism,” Premier League captains said in an online statement. “We remain resolutely committed to eradicate racial prejudice.”

Taking the knee as a protest against racism was first popularized by US NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and players have followed suit in sports including basketball, cricket, and football. The gesture gained particular weight after George Floyd’s murder in 2020, but there are concerns the gesture is losing its power two years on, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in an interview with BBC Sport.

The decision has already come under criticism, as former Chelsea player Paul Canoville called on his team to keep kneeling as a stand against racism.

Other sports have been split on whether to continue the gesture: Formula One has said its drivers will stop in 2022, while England’s women’s football team knelt before their matches in the European Championship.

Taking the knee has received a mixed reception in the UK, with some players booed when kneeling before matches. Racism in football received renewed attention last year when three of England’s Black footballers were subjected to racist abuse after missing penalties in the Euros final.

