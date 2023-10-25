(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and the United Auto Workers are hashing out the final details for a new contract that would bring an end to a nearly six-week strike, according to people familiar with the situation.

UAW President Shawn Fain and Chuck Browning, the union’s top Ford negotiator, were both at the bargaining table Wednesday at the automaker’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, said one of the people who asked not to be identified revealing internal deliberations.

The presence of the union’s top two negotiators is significant. Fain hasn’t always been at the table when the company has made new economic offers, including one personally presented last month by Executive Chair Bill Ford, great-grandson of founder Henry Ford.

Ford shares jumped Wednesday after the Associated Press reported that the automaker and union were edging closer to a deal. The stock closed up 1.3%.

The people said the two sides are seeking to bridge the gap between the 23% raise the company has proposed and the 25% pay hike the union is now demanding, an increase that Bloomberg reported Oct. 20. Combined with the company’s offer to restore cost-of-living allowances, the actual pay increase over the four-year, eight-month contract is expected to reach or exceed the union’s 30% target.

The heightened talks came as Ford was preparing to release third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market close. On Tuesday, General Motors Co. pulled back its full-year profit guidance due to uncertainty around the UAW’s strike. The union has also struck Stellantis NV — the first time in UAW history that it staged walk-outs at all three major Detroit automakers at the same time.

These talks could still falter, the people said. Ford said earlier this month that it could not afford a raise of more than 23%. And any tentative deal must still be ratified by the automaker’s 57,000 UAW-represented workers.

Negotiations went into the night Tuesday. The union’s lead lawyer on auto talks, Benjamin Dictor, teased the talks by posting a twilight photo from the company’s headquarters on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A deal would bring an end to a strike at Ford, which has sustained $888 million in lost earnings before interest and taxes since the walkout began Sept. 15, according to an analysis by Deutsche Bank.

The union is expected to seek to impose similar terms on General Motors Co. and Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV, but it is unclear if the companies would match the Ford deal. The union this week stepped up its targeted strikes at GM and Stellantis by having workers walk out of their most profitable plants.

