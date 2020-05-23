Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}}{{guestAppearance.guest.position}}, {{guestAppearance.guest.company}}{{guestAppearance.focus}}{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceRailDateFormat }}
WEIGH IN
Do you agree with Stephen Poloz that economic worries are “overblown”?
Trending
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
Most Popular Stocks
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
3:59
How Canada plans to reemerge from shutdowns, by province
-
SpaceX poised for defining moment with first humans on rocket
-
Scientists say yes, you can enjoy this summer — just do it outside
-
9:43
We need a name for the greatest economic crisis in a century
-
9:43
'We're in a depression': Ex-U.S ambassador to Canada Bruce Heyman
-
7:59
Financial stocks' US$1 trillion wipeout brings echoes of 2008
-
-
May 23
Hertz files for bankruptcy after rental-car demand vanishes
Hertz files for bankruptcy after rental-car demand vanishes
While it managed to negotiate a short-term reprieve from creditors, it wasn’t able to work out longer-term agreements.
-
May 228:55
LEEFF loans a last resort for big firms: Boardroom expert
Several companies have said they are in no hurry to apply for the program, even as the pandemic continues to weigh on their businesses.
-
17h ago4:12
Fate of global economy rests more than ever on finding a vaccine
Consumers will stay on edge and companies will be held back as temperature checks and distancing rules are set to remain in workplaces, restaurants, schools, airports, sports stadiums and more.
-
May 22
Should I apply for CERB or CESB?: Ask BNN Bloomberg
Industry professionals answer BNN Bloomberg viewer questions on personal finance.
-
May 22
Taxpayer beware: COVID relief brings out flood of scammers0:42
Taxpayer beware: COVID relief brings out flood of scammers
Personal Finance Columnist Dale Jackson offers tips on how to avoid falling prey to scammers this tax season.
-
17h ago
Feds mull ways to address COVID-19's disproportionate impact on women
Women have seen proportionately steeper job losses than men, and are more often in part-time work, as well as in sectors that were affected early on in the pandemic.
-
May 222:26
Air Canada revises refund policy as anger mounts over cancelled flights
Air Canada is revising its cancellation policy amid mounting customer frustration, offering travellers the option of a voucher with no expiry date or discount Aeroplan points if the airline cancels their flight due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
May 21
Aurora aims to extend discount pot push to U.S. in CBD deal4:19
Aurora aims to extend discount pot push to U.S. in CBD deal
Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s recent embrace of selling cheaper cannabis may be at the heart of the company's initial foray south of the border.
-
Dec 23
-
-
-
May 21
COVID-19 jobs tracker: Layoffs, furloughs and hiring during the pandemic1:29
COVID-19 jobs tracker: Layoffs, furloughs and hiring during the pandemic
BNN Bloomberg has compiled a list of announcements and statements from companies that are laying off, furloughing and hiring employees. Use the table below to view announcements by sector as well as various employment statistics – all of which will be updated daily.
-
May 223:40
TSX, Wall Street close higher despite escalating U.S.-China tensions
Canada's main stock index capped a good week by moving slightly higher Friday amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.
-
15h ago10:17
Meat industry says more safety measures to protect workers coming
Chris White, president of the Canadian Meat Council, says $77.5 million earmarked by Ottawa for the food-processing industry will be used for future changes to plants — not to pay for measures already put in place.
-
May 22
Rules for Toronto’s bankers: Wear a mask, book elevator rides6:46
Rules for Toronto’s bankers: Wear a mask, book elevator rides
Elevator queues, mandatory masks and staggered start times may await Toronto’s office workers when they start venturing back to North America’s second-largest financial centre.
-
21h ago
Doug Ford winning over voters during crisis, with help from cheesecake
Ford's handling of the coronavirus crisis has turned his political fortunes around.
-
19h ago6:11
U.S. hits back at China's alleged attempts to restrict airlines
China “impaired the operating rights of U.S. carriers and denied them the fair and equal opportunity to exercise their operating rights,” the U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice posted to a government website.
-
May 22
Canadian retail sales plunged 10% in March, most on record3:59
Canadian retail sales plunged 10% in March, most on record
Statistics Canada reports retail sales posted their largest monthly drop on record in March and expects an even larger drop for April once the final numbers are tallied.
-
20h ago
Plastics bans, environmental oversight sidelined by pandemic
Fear of contamination from reused packaging and the need to operate with reduced staff and with fewer interactions between people, have prompted retailers to bar reusable packaging, from bags to coffee cups.
-
16h ago
Liberals table proposal for expanded COVID-19 meetings in Commons
The House of Commons, which has been largely adjourned since mid-March, is to resume normal operations on Monday.
-
May 21
Falling rents pose 'a big risk' for home prices: Capital Economics7:09
Falling rents pose 'a big risk' for home prices: Capital Economics
A drop in rents could impact home prices across Canada, according to Capital Economics, as a sharp drop in immigration and tourism are causing higher vacancy rates in some of the country’s biggest cities.
-
Opinion
-
May 21
Shopify is joining Twitter in permanent work-from-home shift4:23
Shopify is joining Twitter in permanent work-from-home shift
Shopify Inc. will allow its 5,000 employees to work from home indefinitely, even after the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic fade and cities lift shutdowns.
-
23h ago10:01
Hongkongers won't be whisked over border, China official says
Maria Tam, vice chairwoman of the Chinese parliamentary committee that oversees Hong Kong’s law, said that she didn’t believe the bill outlawing secession, sedition, foreign interference and terrorism would be used in that way.
-
May 23
Deutsche Bank asks top managers to forego a month's pay
“As our restructuring plans progress, the management board and the group management committee have decided to lead by example and give a broader group of senior managers the opportunity to be part of this initiative,” a spokesman said.
-
May 22
A remote mansion on Vancouver Island that's quarantine-ready
A remote mansion on Vancouver Island that's quarantine-ready
Come for the shutdown, stay for the private beach—and the subterranean boathouse that, at the push of a button, launches a vessel straight into the ocean.
-
May 207:41
Inflation falls below zero in Canada for first time since 2009
Statistics Canada is expected to report that the consumer price index decreased in April, the first full month the economy was gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
May 225:48
Alberta opens more shops in Calgary, Brooks as cases there fall
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says declining COVID-19 case trends in those two cities, which had experienced the highest levels of infections, make the reopening safe.
-
Inside the C-Suite
-
1:23
The Cabot Trail is my favourite place to drive in Canada: 5 questions with Porsche Canada CEO Marc Ouayoun
-
1:16
I’ve been to Disney 23 times: 5 questions with Home Capital Group CEO Yousry Bissada
-
1:28
‘It’s important to get fired in your career’: 5 questions with Aphria Chairman Irwin Simon
-
1:42
GMP Capital Interim CEO Kish Kapoor says this is the best Canadian hockey team
-
1:38
My favourite musician is Pink: 5 questions with Infrastructure Bank CEO Pierre Lavallee
-
1:26
‘As a kid I wanted to be a truck driver’: 5 questions with mining tycoon Ross Beaty
-
1:39
Happiest in a canoe on the water: 5 questions with Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen
-
0:57
I'm an ice cream connoisseur: 5 questions with OMX CEO Nicole Verkindt
-
1:24
My childhood nickname was Crocs: 5 questions with Bruce Croxon
-