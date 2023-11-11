(Bloomberg) -- France’s top court refused to extradite Ukrainian businessman Kostyantin Zhevago to Ukraine in a blow to the government in Kyiv, which is under increasing pressure to fight corruption.

The court closed the case and lifted all restrictions on the tycoon’s movements, according to the press service for Zhevago, the owner of Ukrainian iron producer Ferrexpo Plc.

The top judges pointed to martial law in Ukraine following the invasion by Russia and “a real risk of flagrant denial of justice” in the current circumstances, according to the ruling. The decision backed a lower court’s rejection of the extradition request and is final in France.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s government has to step up the fight against graft and fraud as it asks allies to provide continuing economic support for the war effort and lobbies to join the European Union and NATO. Earlier this year, Ukraine’s Supreme Court chief was ousted in a no-confidence vote after investigators said they had uncovered “large-scale corruption” in the nation’s highest judicial body. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau accused Zhevago of paying a bribe to court officials, which he denies.

Zhevago was detained in December last year at a hotel in the luxury French ski resort, Courchevel, on suspicion of money laundering and embezzling funds linked to his banking business at home. He has called the case fabricated and politically motivated.

