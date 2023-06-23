(Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks are poised for a year-end rally as strong macro fundamentals will continue to support growth in corporate earnings despite the risk of a slowdown in global trade, according to the country’s top-performing equity fund.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange Index may rise to 7,100 this year in the “first leg up,” with a base case scenario of a mild recession in the US in the second half of 2023, said Alessandra Araullo, who manages $3 billion worth of assets as chief investment officer of ATR Asset Management. That’s an 11% upside from the last close. The gauge could potentially hit 7,500 in a “second wave” should foreign investors return to the local market.

Araullo believes the index will not fall below 6,400 and “there’s room to get up closer to fair value from now until the end of the year,” she said in an interview in Manila this week.

ATR’s 770 million pesos ($13.8 million) Alpha Opportunity Fund, which has returned 2.6% this year and 10% in three years, is the top performer among 23 Philippine stock funds tracked by Bloomberg. The benchmark gauge has lost 2.5% this year and gained 0.9% since June 2020.

Analysts are projecting double-digit earnings growth for local firms amid decelerating inflation and a possible rate cut by the country’s central bank later in the year. Likely higher dividends, coupled with the potential normalization of bond yields due to easing monetary policy, are making Philippine equities attractive again to investors like Araullo.

Company earnings in the first quarter have remained resilient, she said, with more positive surprises compared to the region. Its strong economy should also further support consumer demand for products and services.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index has been trading in a narrow range in the past three months amid a lack of catalysts and as global funds continue to stay on the sidelines. The measure flirted with a technical correction on Thursday and is the second worst-performing market in Southeast Asia, behind Thailand, this month.

Still, Araullo said that current levels offer investors an opportunity to stock-pick and “position well to ride the wave.”

Bank, property and conglomerate stocks stand to benefit most from a rally, according to Dionill Jamil, ATR’s head of research who helps manage the Alpha Opportunity Fund. The fund’s top holdings include Bloomberry Resorts Corp., Manila Water Co. Inc., First Gen Corp. and Robinsons Land Corp.

Araullo is also confident that global funds will flow back into the local market. “Even if interest rates in the US remain high for longer, the dollar strength will inflect at some point and that is the first signal that investors are going to look at emerging markets,” including the Philippines, she said.

Foreigners net bought $76.9 million worth of Philippine equities this month, the only country in Southeast Asia with positive flows in June. Year-to-date, it is still an outflow of $487.8 million.

“At this point, the upside is significantly far more attractive than the downside risk,” Araullo said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.