(Bloomberg) -- World’s biggest glove maker Top Glove Corp. surged by a record on Monday to lead an advance in medical wear companies for a second session amid bets the emergence of omicron coronavirus variant will boost demand for industry’s products.

Top Glove Corp. jumped as much as 30% in Malaysia, adding to Friday’s gains of 17%. Its peer Hartalega Holdings Bhd. advanced as much as 24%, the most ever.

Shares of medical wear companies are getting a new lease of life after many of them more than halved in market value this year. They were one of the hottest pandemic trades in 2020.

READ: New Virus Variant Boosts Sagging Glove Makers Half a World Away

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.