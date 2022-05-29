(Bloomberg) -- “Top Gun: Maverick” topped the Memorial Day weekend box office, appealing to a broad swath of viewers, including many who have been slow to return to theaters.

The sequel film, starring Tom Cruise as the titular Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, raked in an estimated $124 million in Friday-through-Sunday ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, Paramount Pictures said in an email. That was short of the $130 million estimate from BoxofficePro.com. Bloomberg Intelligence projected up to $107 million.

“Top Gun,” produced by Paramount Global and Skydance Media, gave theaters one of their biggest box office debuts since the start of the pandemic. It’s a rare nonsuperhero movie among the top performers, trailing Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” at $260 million Walt Disney Co.’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” at $187 million, and Warner Bros.’s “The Batman” at $134 million.

Key Insights

Cruise’s reprisal of his 1986 performance resonated well with audiences and critics. More than 97% of each recommended the flick, according to review aggregator site RottenTomatoes.com. The Washington Post wrote that the movie, which follows Cruise’s character as he trains a group of young pilots, was “familiar and new in just the right proportions” and also commended Cruise’s performance as “commanding and generous.”

The opening weekend was the biggest ever for Cruise, and Paramount said 55% of the audience was over age 35.

The movie likely won’t get a release in China, diminishing its global revenue. Chinese technology company Tencent Holdings Ltd. had signed on to co-finance the film in 2019 but pulled out over concerns that the movie glorifies the US military, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The film pairs old stars like Cruise and Val Kilmer -- who played Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the original -- with fresh faces such as Miles Teller, who plays the son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

“Top Gun” represents a return to normalcy as viewers once again seek refuge from the heat in air-conditioned theaters. Like pre-pandemic summers, studios will more regularly roll out big-budget films such as Universal Picture’s “Jurassic World Dominion” and Disney’s “Lightyear,” both slated for June.

