(Bloomberg) -- A delegation of top officials from the militant Palestinian group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, is headed to Saudi Arabia after years of frosty relations, dealing another setback to Israel’s hope to normalize ties with the Gulf kingdom and isolate Hamas’s patron, Iran.

Palestinian media reported that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, his deputy, Saleh al-Arouri, and the group’s leader abroad, Khaled Mashaal, were traveling to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet with officials. The trip comes in the wake of a recent surprise rapprochement between the kingdom and arch-rival Iran after a seven-year rift, and recent efforts by Hamas to mend ties with Saudi Arabia.

The kingdom has been suspicious of Islamist political groups like Hamas, seeing them as a challenge to its authority. Ties with Hamas grew more strained after it wrested control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007 and drew closer to Iran. In 2019, Saudi authorities detained dozens of people it accused of providing support to Hamas. Ahead of this first high-ranking visit in years, they released one of the detainees in a goodwill gesture.

The thaw between Saudi Arabia and one of Israel’s top enemies is an unwelcome development for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who’s been courting the kingdom to join the Abraham Accords Israel has signed with four nations in the Gulf and North Africa.

Netanyahu’s office and the Israeli foreign ministry didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

In recent years, as the US has lowered its profile in the Middle East and Israel has grown richer and stronger, Gulf countries that fear Iran’s nuclear program and regional ambitions established relations with Israel. Even Saudi Arabia, while not joining in such arrangements, took steps toward Israel.

So Riyadh’s reconciliation with Tehran came as an unpleasant surprise in Jerusalem. Ongoing violence between Israel and the Palestinians, the ascent of the most far-right and religious coalition in Israel’s history and internal Israeli discord over a plan to weaken the judiciary have all slowed its regional diplomatic efforts so far this year.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.