(Bloomberg) -- A top adviser to Hong Kong’s leader says the Asian financial hub is still going to enact a local version of a Chinese anti-sanctions law after the legislation was temporarily shelved.

Bernard Chan, a financier and convener of Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s advisory Executive Council, said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday he’s “pretty sure” the law would still be enacted but that the government is just trying to work out the details.

“I’m pretty sure that the law is going to be enacted, it’s going to happen,” Chan said. “I think the law is still going to be passed, it’s just that it’s going to take more time. They want to make sure that we’ve taken every consideration before we actually enact the law.”

The anti-sanctions law would be based on legislation passed on the mainland in June, which gave the Chinese government broad powers to seize assets from entities that implement U.S. sanctions, potentially putting companies in Hong Kong in the cross-hairs of a conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

