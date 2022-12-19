(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center hinges on ensuring investors have confidence that the city follows the “conventional” rule of law in place in other global hubs and maintaining its special role as a bridge between the world and China, according to Ashley Alder, the outgoing top market regulator.

In an exit interview as he steps down at the end of the year as chief executive officer of the Securities and Futures Commission, Alder said that internationally there recently have been “question marks around Hong Kong” and its status. The key to remaining a “credible host” is to preserve “the confidence that we built up as a regulator in Hong Kong as an IFC, which is fundamentally based on principles and values that should be entirely familiar to someone in another financial center,” he said.

“It takes a long time to build a reputation,” Alder said. “It doesn’t take very long to lose it.”

The 63-year-old is capping off a tumultuous end as the longest-serving top regulator of one of Asia’s largest markets. The city’s status as a financial center has been battered over the past years by strict Covid controls and before that sometimes violent pro-democracy protests. To quell protests, Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020 that led to the arrest of hundreds of individuals, including former opposition lawmakers, journalists and pro-democracy activists. The city has also shuttered media organization, including Next Digital Ltd., the firm of jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Alder initially planning to resign from the watchdog in 2019, the government invited him to stay for another term, citing the need for regulatory clarity during the pandemic. He’s now moving on to become chairman at the UK Financial Conduct Authority, a role in which he will likely be paid 84% less than what he has made in Hong Kong.

During his tenure, Hong Kong became more intertwined with mainland China as trading links were set up with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses. As of the end of November, he oversaw a stock market where more than 88% of the turnover was from mainland Chinese enterprises, according to data from the bourse.

As head of an independent agency, Alder said he “never” got any briefs or instructions from mainland China, while acknowledging that regulators are always exposed to external pressures from politicians, lobbyists and other vested interests.

It’s important to establish personal trust when dealing with mainland China officials but to keep negotiations at “arms length,” Alder said, recalling “pretty intensive negotiations” to set up the Stock Connect programs that link to the mainland.

Alder drove a hardline against market misconduct to ensure investor protection, which even sparked angry protests outside the SFC’s offices in central Hong Kong.

He meted out a total of HK$5.5 billion ($707 million) in fines over market misconduct during his 11 years, including $100 million on four Wall Street banks over negligence in verifying claims in initial public offering prospectuses.

The watchdog also took action against extreme price swings among thinly-traded small-cap stocks, clamping down on ramp-and-dump schemes. Its most high-profile wins were against two camps of manipulators involving listed company owners, brokerages and online scammers known as “WeChat girls.”

UBS, Other Banks Pay $100 Million to Settle Hong Kong IPO Cases

Alder’s long-time deputy, Julia Leung, was announced as his successor last week and will start on Jan. 1, 2023 to oversee, in part, the city’s ambitions to become a hub for crypto.

“We don’t sacrifice standards for short term market development,” Alder said. “We are quite happy with market development when it makes sense,” he said, referring to the listing regime that supported healthcare and pre-revenue biotechnology companies to raise more than HK$296 billion to fund early-stage research and development.

Here are some other Alder’s comments. Quotes are lightly edited and condensed.

On National Security Law, investigation of Next Digital Ltd.:

“I don’t feel unhappy in the sense that everything that we have done in this organization in the last three or four years has been absolutely bounded by our remit under the SFO (Securities and Futures Ordinance), and nothing more. It’s really important, again it comes to a confidence point. This is an international financial center. Global investors or institutions operating in Hong Kong need to know this organization will only pay attention to the matters in relations to any particular case that are relevant to our decision making under the SFO.”

On the biggest risk of Hong Kong as a financial center:

“No one else has the Stock Connect system like ours. It’s not about direct investment into Hong Kong’s economy. It’s actually in the main about investment in China as a whole. The structural risk is that — though it’s absolutely unique, and it’s Hong Kong’s greatest strength, it’s conceptually also its greatest weakness. Because it’s a single point of failure, also a concentration risk. We effectively do one thing. Attempts to diversify around that is quite tricky because the world sees us as performing that function. There’s also query whether geopolitics could affect that, and the trajectory of the mainland economy.”

On introducing dual class shares after the SFC board “unanimously” rejected HKEX’s original proposal in 2015:

“Dual class shares was a very difficult discussion. What we did in the end was over some time to construct a framework which broadly we were okay with, that makes sense with dual class shares. The US famously doesn’t have a framework because it doesn’t need one with its disclosure regime and class action discipline. We constructed the framework in order to limit the investor prejudice.”

On introducing SPACs:

“SPACs were one of the phenomena which basically signaled the final bit of bull market. We were very aware of that. Given that there seemed to be an inevitable, unstoppable drive to create a SPAC regime, we ended up with one that was deliberately designed to detoxify it. Because the incentives and other features of SPACs, without that sort of framework, in my view, broadly works against public investors.”

