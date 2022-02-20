(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is tapping another official who played a key role in the 2019 protest crackdown to combat its worst Covid-19 outbreak of the pandemic, the South China Morning Post said.

John Tse, the face of the police during the unrest as head of its public relations office, will take a “leading role” in the new task force, the newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources. Tse, now commander of Kwai Tsing district, was to start Monday.

A representative for the Hong Kong government didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the government said Security Secretary Chris Tang would oversee the operation of community isolation facilities that will house tens of thousands of infected residents. More than 1,000 retired officers have been recruited to staff such premises, it added.

Tang became the city’s top police officer during the sometimes violent anti-government protests of 2019. He was promoted to the cabinet of Chief Executive Carrie Lam in June last year, as former police chief John Lee rose to chief secretary, the No. 2 spot.

The formation of the task force under the Security Bureau comes as Hong Kong prepares to test each of its 7.4 million people for Covid. Workers from the mainland will assist with that operation and the construction of isolation facilities. With daily cases topping 6,000 and deaths rising, city officials are struggling to execute the China-aligned dynamic zero strategy of eliminating the virus.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told local authorities last week that halting the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant was “a mission that overrides everything.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.