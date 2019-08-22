(Bloomberg) -- Shares of DLF Ltd. plunged the most in almost three years after a newspaper reported that India’s top court is looking into whether the developer suppressed information about legal battles involving its biggest assets.

The stock was trading down 15.6% as of 11:06 a.m. in Mumbai on Thursday, headed for the steepest decline since November 2016, after dropping as much as 20% earlier. Its plunge dragged down the S&P BSE Realty Index to its worst performance among 19 sector sub-indexes compiled by the BSE Ltd.

The Supreme Court issued a notice to DLF after a petition alleged the company didn’t tell shareholders about judicial proceedings against its largest land bank in the northern state of Haryana, the Hindu BusinessLine reported Thursday, citing official documents. The petitioner is asking that DLF return more than 50 billion rupees ($697 million) it raised via two share placements, one of which was this year, according to the report.

The development “is negative for the company, which might lead to a big penalty along with further legal inquiry,” said Sameer Kalra, Mumbai-based founder of Target Investing. “We have a sell rating on the company.”

The matter in the petition pertains to a separate land litigation which is already in the Supreme Court and the primary litigant is not DLF’s subsidiary, DLF Chief Financial Officer Ashok Tyagi told BloombergQuint by phone. All material litigation pertaining to DLF and its units has been disclosed, he said.

DLF’s problems come amid a broader slump for India’s property sector, which is facing a demand slowdown. A series of economic shocks in the past years, from the unexpected withdrawal of high-value rupee notes in 2016 to the sales tax introduced the following year, have dented property-market sentiment and caused funding for developers to dry up.

(Updates shares, adds company comment in fourth paragraph.)

