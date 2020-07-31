(Bloomberg) -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., India’s largest drugmaker, reported a surprise quarterly loss as lockdowns to contain spread of the novel coronavirus forced patients to reschedule hospital visits or made it harder for them to get to the pharmacy.

The Mumbai-based company posted a net loss of 16.6 billion rupees ($222 mn) for the quarter ended June 30, compared to the 13.9 billion rupees profit forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. It took a one-time exceptional loss of 36.3 billion rupees on legal charges and revenue fell 9.3% to 75.9 billion rupees compared to the year-ago period, according to a company filing Friday.

Even as surging coronavirus cases have stretched hospitals around the world, other kinds of medical care -- from elective surgeries to routine checkups for chronic diseases -- have fallen by the wayside as patients either avoided health facilities for fear of infection or simply couldn’t reach them due to lockdowns.

This has also proved a damper to sales of Sun’s portfolio of generic drugs, many of which are for chronic ailments, as two of its top markets, the U.S. and India, have the largest and third-largest virus outbreaks in the world.

