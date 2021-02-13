4h ago
Top India Explorer’s Profit Retreat Continues on Weaker Oil
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Oil & Natural Gas Corp.’s net income declined for an eighth straight quarter as a plunge in oil prices last year hurt the state-run explorer.
Net income slumped about 67% to 13.78 billion rupees ($189.4 million) in the three months ended December from a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing Saturday. That missed the 22.9 billion-rupee average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
- Revenue for India’s biggest explorer contracted 28% to 170.24 billion rupees.
Key Insights
- Prices of Brent crude, a benchmark for ONGC’s oil, dropped almost 28% year-on-year during the quarter. Also, rates of most of its natural gas, decided by the Indian government, dropped 45% to below the production cost.
- Shrinking profits, coupled with lower energy prices, weakened its cash flow from operations. It poses a challenge for the company’s investment plans to expand oil and gas output and make inroads into clean energy. Most of ONGC’s current output is from matured fields.
- The company, which used to be India’s most profitable enterprise until a few years ago, is investing more than 590 billion rupees in 15 projects. ONGC needs to see $40-$45 a barrel oil price for its basic capital expenditure requirements, its finance chief Subhash Kumar said in December. The company is re-looking at its targets for 2030-2040 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the energy transition in general.
- While a weaker rupee against the dollar helps boost ONGC’s sales when converted into the local currency, it also increases interest payments on its dollar-denominated debt. The average exchange rate slipped 3.6% in the quarter compared with the previous year.
