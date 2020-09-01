(Bloomberg) -- Oil & Natural Gas Corp. posted a 92% plunge in profit after crude prices crashed, production declined and demand for natural gas took a hit from a nationwide lockdown.

Net income was 4.96 billion rupees ($68 million) in the three months ended June, compared with 59.8 billion rupees a year ago, according to a company filing Tuesday. Revenue contracted 51% to 130.1 billion rupees

India’s biggest explorer benchmarks its oil to Brent crude, which plunged more than 51% year-on-year during the quarter. Prices for its natural gas, decided by the Indian government, dropped 35%. A lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, imposed at the end of March, pushed gas production down by 13% from a year earlier during the quarter, while demand slumped as consumers stayed home.

Shrinking profits reduce the company’s investment capability in new projects as it struggles to maintain production from older fields and widen its energy portfolio beyond hydrocarbons.

The company, which used to be India’s most profitable enterprise until a few years ago, plans to invest more than 860 billion rupees in 27 projects. In June, it said it would review its expenditure plans in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

While a weaker rupee, which fell 9% against the dollar during the quarter, helps buoy ONGC’s sales when converted into the local currency, it also increases the interest payments on its dollar-denominated debt.

Shares declined 3.2% on Tuesday, extending the drop in the explorer’s shares to nearly 40% this year. The main S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.7% higher.

The company earned an average $28.72 a barrel on oil sold in the quarter, 57% less than a year ago. It sold gas at $2.39/mmBtu. Average cost of gas production is $3.7/mmBtu and over $5/mmBtu for newer deepwater projects, Finance Director Subhash Kumar said in July.

Total oil output fell 3.5% on year to 5.7 million tons, while gas production declined 13.6% to 5.5 billion cubic meters, according to a company statement.

