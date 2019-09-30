(Bloomberg) -- Two of India’s top investors made statements deriding the nation’s archenemy Pakistan, as a wave of populism sweeping the country extends to a segment typically averse to political commentary.

“Go invest in Pakistan,” Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, widely considered to be India’s wealthiest individual stock investor and known locally as the country’s Warren Buffett, told Subhash Thakrar, former chairman of the London Chamber of Commerce, during a televised debate in Mumbai on Friday when the latter questioned India’s employment rate. Jhunjhunwala later apologized to Thakrar for the tone of the argument, according to Moneycontrol.com.

Motilal Oswal, chairman of Mumbai-based Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., tweeted against Turkey after its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged India to hold talks with Pakistan over the disputed region of Kashmir.

India is facing a resurgence in populism, like the U.S., U.K., and other major democracies, as economic growth slows and unemployment lingers at a 45-year-high. India and Pakistan traded barbs at the United Nations General Assembly last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi unexpectedly scrapped 70 years of autonomy in Kashmir.

His Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan alleged that the move was unconstitutional and warned of unrest once Modi lifts a long-running curfew in the state. In response, India’s representative accused Pakistan of sponsoring terrorist attacks -- including one on Indian soldiers just before national elections this year. Modi swept that vote on a shrill campaign pledging to act strongly against India’s enemies. The UN speech was followed by the Indian state broadcaster calling Pakistan “Terroristan” in a Twitter message.

The state firm defended its tweet by saying the term “has been part of official Indian Diplomatic parlance in the United Nations as far back as 2017.”

“As an Indian national, I am seriously concerned about Turkey openly supporting Pakistan when the whole world is with India about Kashmir,” Oswal said in an email through his representatives. “It amounts to supporting countries who have openly accepted about supporting terrorists on their land.”

Jhunjhunwala -- whose quip was akin to the “go to Pakistan” retort Modi’s supporters use on his critics -- wasn’t immediately available for comment.

--With assistance from Nupur Acharya.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ashutosh Joshi in Mumbai at ajoshi86@bloomberg.net;Nupur Acharya in Mumbai at nacharya7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Arijit Ghosh at aghosh@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.