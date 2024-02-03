(Bloomberg) -- State Bank of India’s profit for the latest quarter missed the average analyst estimate as the country’s biggest lender by assets kept aside more funds for pension liabilities.

The bank reported a net income of 91.6 billion rupees ($1.1 billion) for the three months ended Dec. 31, the company said in a statement Saturday. That compared with the average estimate of 133 billion rupees in a Bloomberg survey.

SBI provided 71 billion rupees toward pension-related provisions, which dragged down its net income to the lowest in more than a year. It recognized 49.6 billion rupees of fresh slippages, 30% more from the preceding three-month period.

The bank had a certain “anomaly” in the pension paid to its staff and this matter has been resolved, leading to the provisions, Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Khara said in an earnings briefing in Mumbai.

Top Indian banks are seeing margins narrow as deposits begin to reprice and are grappling with tighter liquidity and lower deposit growth that’s lagging the credit expansion. The Nifty Bank Index is down about 5% this year, with HDFC Bank Ltd. taking a more pronounced hit after reporting lower deposit growth and branch expansion in its results last month.

Khara said that SBI has adequate liquidity to support credit demand and growth of the economy. “We are mindful about the liability portfolio, continuously monitoring deposit profile. There was a slowdown in savings accounts, but our overall growth was better than the industry.”

SBI’s net interest income of 398.2 billion rupees fell slightly short of the consensus estimate, while its net interest margin was at 3.34% versus 3.43% in the preceding quarter, and 3.69% a year earlier.

The bank is open to raising equity capital, although it has adequate funds for growth, Khara said. SBI has a pipeline of 4.6 trillion rupees for corporate lending, 75% of which has been set aside for private companies and the rest to public.

(Updates with details CEO’s comments in fourth, sixth paragraphs)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.