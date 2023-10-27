(Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit boosted by its revamped lineup of sports utility vehicles and lower input costs.

Net income surged 81% to 37.2 billion rupees ($447 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier, the unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. said in a stock exchange filing Friday. India’s largest carmaker beat the average analyst forecast of 30.41 billion rupees based on a Bloomberg survey of brokerages.

Revenue also beat estimates, climbing 24% to 370.6 billion rupees, according to the filing. Total costs rose 19% to 331.1 billion rupees, while raw material expenses fell 7.4% compared with the year before. Maruti’s stock rose as much as 4.1% after the earnings were announced.

The margin improvement was driven by better realization, softening of commodity prices, cost reduction and higher capacity utilization, the carmaker said in an earnings presentation.

Reaping Benefits

Maruti is bolstering its bigger cars portfolio to win back market share from Hyundai Motor Co. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and cater to India’s aspirational middle-class buyers. It launched Fronx and off-roader Jimny SUVs earlier this year. Maruti is reaping benefits of the move as it sold 56,579 SUVs last month, the highest among rivals, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The carmaker managed to corner 23.3% market share in the SUV segment, the filing said. It exported 69,000 passenger vehicles during the quarter. Sales increased 6.7% to 552,055 units for the September quarter

The company is plowing 450 billion rupees into doubling its annual production capacity to 4 million vehicles by 2031. The output ramp up is also expected to double the company’s revenue, Chairman R.C. Bhargava told shareholders in August. Maruti is buying Suzuki’s plant in the western state of Gujarat, where it will produce electric vehicles, and the deal will increase the parent’s stake to 58.28% from 56.48%.

Maruti, a latecomer in electric vehicles, will debut its first battery-powered car in the year ending March, 2025. It plans to launch six electric models by fiscal year 2031.

--With assistance from Devidutta Tripathy.

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.